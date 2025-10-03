Buckle up, folks, because the brain trust at Nature has dropped another bombshell from their ivory tower, and this time they’re gunning for Gross Domestic Product in a sanctimonious editorial titled “End GDP Mania: How the World Should Really Measure Prosperity.”

Published October 1, this absurd alarmist screed calls for ditching the economic yardstick that’s powered human progress for decades, all to chase the glittery mirage of …wait for it… the Doughnut of Prosperity! I kid you not: A pastry-shaped utopia where the world’s problems are solved not by hard cash or innovation but by a confectionary blend of “social and ecological indicators” tied to the UN’s creaking Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Pass the sprinkles, comrade!