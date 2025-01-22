Anytime a major global climate conference convenes anywhere on earth, I always wonder what UN Sec. Gen. Antonio Guterres will say to outdo his past bombastic rhetorical flourishes delivered at previous conferences. After all, how does one hope to top this little ogre’s past pronouncements that the world is “on a highway to hell,” or that “we have reached the point of global boiling” by emitting too much plant food into the atmosphere?

At some point you would think Guterres’s traveling clown show would run fresh out of such sophistries and make an effort to speak honestly and plainly, having run out of new ways to top his prior stunts and juggling acts.

Thus it was that, as the annual World Economic Forum gathering convened in Davos, Switzerland, I waited on pins and needles to see how this grand poobah of the liberal world order would beclown himself one more time.

Once again, Antonio The Clown™ did not disappoint, bringing more crowd pleasers to the WEF three ring circus.