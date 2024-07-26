[Note: This piece was written for The Telegraph]

“We can see what we believe can be, unburdened by what has been.” It’s a phrase presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has been fond of repeating in almost every speech she’s made in recent years, though many observers remain puzzled why. Harris seems to think it may capture the imagination of a nation, and perhaps time will prove her right.

Where energy and climate policy are concerned, Harris has just become unburdened by the need to conform her beliefs and goals to the official policies of the Biden administration. Before being burdened by agreeing to become Biden’s running mate in 2020, Harris had expressed views on this key topic ranging well to Biden’s political left. If she wins the vote count on November 5, she will be free to see what can be in this policy realm.