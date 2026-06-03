David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Jim Sauble's avatar
Jim Sauble
6h

New Mexico is a little known giant in oil production, but only because the Leftist leadership craves the tax revenue. The battle over what benefits all Americans will never be over. Federal land holdings here out West is a perfect example. Locked up and treated like State fiefdoms, their

resources stay mostly latent. Fortunately, our country seems to thrive on normalized struggles.

And an occasional President comes along real vision to shake things up.

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
5h

You won’t find information like this in legacy media. Thanks for sharing the great news 👏👏

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