Americans have witnessed a remarkable transformation of the U.S. energy industry in the 21st century, from a situation of energy scarcity to one of great abundance. Thanks largely to the Shale Revolution, which saw its advent around the turn of the century in the gassy Barnett Shale of North Texas, the U.S. has transformed from a big net importer of both oil and LNG to a net exporter of both energy resources.

Exporting U.S. LNG Expertise Abroad

America’s first LNG cargo from the Lower 48 was shipped in 2016, and by 2023, the U.S. had surpassed Qatar and Australia to become the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas. For a guy who grew up around oilfields in the 1960s and 1970s, a time when natural gas was largely considered to be an uneconomic waste product, it’s incredible to see Texas natural gas now keeping lights on in both Europe and Asia. It is also gratifying to witness the real added value of American expertise and can-do vision exported abroad.

All across the world, American energy and infrastructure firms are leading the global LNG buildout. For instance, in the Arabian Gulf, ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips joined Qatar’s $30 billion North Field Expansion. The operators tapped Houston-based McDermott to build the pipelines and facilities for the project, enabling LNG capacity to nearly double from 77 to 142 million tons per year.

American companies are also pioneering LNG solutions in emerging markets. Excelerate Energy, based in The Woodlands, Texas, operates floating LNG import terminals that have become lifelines for countries new to gas like Bangladesh. Excelerate’s two offshore LNG terminals now provide roughly 25% of the country’s natural gas supply.