The U.S. Energy Information Administration dropped its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook this week, and the numbers clearly demonstrate that America’s shale revolution isn’t slowing down - it’s accelerating, and the world is better off for it.

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Marketed natural gas production is projected to jump 3.3% in 2026, adding roughly 3.9 billion cubic feet per day, with another solid 2.5% gain in 2027. Much of that growth comes from associated gas in the prolific Permian Basin, supplemented by the Haynesville Shale feeding Gulf Coast demand. Dry gas output should hit 111 Bcf/d next year and 113.6 Bcf/d in 2027. That’s a whole lot of reliable, affordable molecules keeping Henry Hub prices reasonable - around $3.34 per MMBtu in 2026 and $3.46 for 2027 - while domestic consumption gets comfortably outpaced and inventories stay healthy.

This good news didn’t just materialize by accident. It’s the direct result of decades of innovation, smart policy in producing states, and the determination of the American oil and gas industry to deliver despite constant headwinds from Washington bureaucrats and green zealots.

This unrivaled abundance lines up perfectly with the explosion in U.S. LNG export capacity. As recent industry reports detailed, three major Gulf Coast projects hit final investment decision in 2026: Venture Global’s CP2 Phase 2, Commonwealth LNG, and Delfin Midstream’s floating LNG project off Louisiana. Add in prior FIDs, and we’re talking nearly 17 Bcf/d of new capacity coming online, pushing total Gulf Coast export potential toward 33 Bcf/d. Delfin’s FLNG setup already has strong offtake agreements lined up with players like Vitol, Expand Energy, Centrica, and Gunvor. It’s an object lesson for how to turn resource abundance into real economic and geopolitical muscle.