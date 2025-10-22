U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright joined Qatar Energy Affairs Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi in a joint letter to leaders of the European Union on Wednesday expressing “deep concern” about the impacts from a draft corporate sustainability law before the European Parliament (EP). The letter coincided with a decision by the EP to reject proposed amendments to the law, known as the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CS3D), despite strong pushback from some of the continent’s largest corporate and political leaders.

Those amendments had earlier been approved by the European Commission (EC) amid incoming objections from business leaders in Europe and around the world. Some companies have urged the EC to amend the proposed law to soften its regulatory blow. Others, including ExxonMobil, have urged EU policymakers to rescind it entirely. Noting his company has already been gradually reducing its business in Europe due to heavy-handed regulations, Exxon CEO Darren Woods told Reuters in a September interview that CS3D “is another piece of legislation that would accelerate that incentive, or warrant businesses to reduce their activity in Europe.”