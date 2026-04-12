Ok, now what?

Saturday’s “peace” talks between the U.S. and Iran followed the most predictable script in world history: The 21-hour marathon session ended in abject failure as Iran’s latest “leaders” refused to commit to ending their pursuit of nuclear weapons with which to destroy Israel and clung to a list of other unacceptable demands.

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Those ongoing demands include:

Control of the Strait of Hormuz with the right to assess massive fees for passage;

U.S. payment of war reparations;

Closure of all U.S. Middle East military bases and full withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region;

And others.

Here’s what Vice President JD Vance had to say at the conclusion of the failed talks: