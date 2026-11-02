For almost half a century, the story of the U.S. oil refining sector has been one of subtraction. Closing plants and shrinking capacity have defined the market since the last major new greenfield refinery opened in the Lower 48 back in 1977, in Garyville, Louisiana, operated by Marathon. But the narrative started to change last week in Houston.

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On October 30, Valero Energy announced a deal to buy LyondellBasell’s shuttered Houston refinery for $320.5 million, with plans to restart 165,000 barrels per day of light sweet crude processing by the end of 2027. It isn’t a new greenfield plant, but it still represents a real capacity addition to a market where it is badly needed.

Details Of A Major Refinery Deal

Shuttered by LyondellBasell in March 2025 when the company announced it was leaving the refining business, the Houston facility was then rated by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) at 263,776 bpd capacity. The then-owner spent years looking at options for the site, including turning it into a hydrogen hub. In the end, though, LyondellBasell chose to sell to a company – Valero - that ranks as one of the three largest independent North American refining companies, along with Marathon and Phillips 66.