As was the case with the September 10 debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the conduct of Tuesday’s debate between vice presidential contenders J.D. Vance and Tim Walz did pretty much nothing to inform voters on energy issues. In fact, the ridiculous slanting of questions by CBS moderators Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan highlighted the futility of such debates as tools to inform voters about key issues they really care about.

The failure by the moderators to ask a single question focused on the topic of energy was not surprising, though it was disappointing. The only question related to environmental issues came when the CBS hosts used a question ostensibly related to the human tragedy that continues to unfold in North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Helene to invoke the tiresome climate alarm narrative that seeks to blame every weather event on the trace element of plant food in the atmosphere.