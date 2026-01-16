As the Trump administration sets its sights on Venezuela’s untapped mineral wealth following Nicolás Maduro’s dramatic ouster, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has painted an optimistic picture. Venezuela, he declared, is rich in “steel, minerals, all the critical minerals” with a “great mining history that’s gone rusty.” President Trump, Lutnick promised, “is going to fix it and bring it back – for the Venezuelans.”

It’s a compelling pitch: harnessing these resources could disrupt China’s stranglehold on global supply chains for electric vehicles, defense tech, and renewables. But, despite the optimism expressed since Maduro’s capture by Trump, Lutnick, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and other senior officials, the challenges in Venezuela are real and enormous. This is especially true where security is concerned.

Exxon CEO Darren Woods irritated the President in the White House meeting on January 9 when he deemed Venezuela "uninvestable" under the “current conditions” which exist there. But all Woods was doing was stating an undeniable truth: The big companies are unlikely to be willing to get back into Venezuela unless those conditions change.



The three key areas in need of major reform to change those conditions are obvious: