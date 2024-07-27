Little noted amid the media reporting about the collapse of a gigantic wind blade at the Vineyard Wind 1 project last week is the fact that the blade in question was a replacement made necessary when another blade was damaged during the installation process. That first blade was successfully removed without creating a disastrous pollution incident, a fact that cannot be said about its replacement.

That replacement blade’s collapse littered the Atlantic Ocean with dangerous fragments of blade fillings containing shards of fiberglass. Not only did the fragments force the closing of beaches on Nantucket Island and the forced shut-down of Vineyard Wind’s operations, many observers are concerned the shards of fiberglass now present a danger for whales, dolphins and other marine mammals, some of which are listed under the Endangered Species Act.

New England Fishermen's Stewardship Association CEO Jerry Leeman told the Cape Cod Times that “shards of fiberglass, which are not biodegradable, are a huge threat to whales, dolphins, and porpoises, some of which are endangered. Nanoparticles from the fiberglass could even enter the food web if zooplankton mistake particles for forage. This slow-rolling disaster is a serious threat to fishery sustainability.”