Writing in the Wall Street Journal, excellent energy reporter Jennifer Hiller says “President Trump has America’s wind-energy industry at a standstill.”

Boy, is that glorious, or what? It’s a sentence I’ve waited for years to see in the WSJ, and it’s something only Donald J. Trump could and would do, starting with his Day 1 order to halt all permitting for wind projects on federal lands and in U.S. waters. By halting progress on federal lands, Trump has also impacted the pace of new wind projects being mounted on private lands, as state and local officials concerned about the negative impacts from onshore wind development feel emboldened to fight against them.