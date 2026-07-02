Welp, the Washington Post has once again demonstrated its uncanny ability to find a crisis in the middle of a celebration. Days before the nation marks its 250th anniversary with what promises to be the largest July 4th fireworks display in history on the National Mall, the paper drops an exclusive based on internal National Park Service modeling: those fireworks are likely to cause “hazardous air pollution” around the Mall and “very unhealthy” conditions across central D.C.

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Oh, the humanity! One can almost hear the collective pearl-clutching and harrumphing in the newsroom. How dare Americans mark a quarter-millennium of liberty, innovation, and self-government with something as frivolous as pyrotechnics?

The modeling apparently shows short-term spikes in particulates. Of course it does. That is what happens when you ignite hundreds of thousands of carefully engineered chemical compositions to produce red, white, and blue bursts visible for miles. The show lasts roughly 40 minutes. The “hazard” dissipates with the wind. By dawn, the air is back to baseline. Yet the Post treats this predictable, transient effect as though it were some newly discovered scandal threatening public health on the nation’s birthday.

You just cannot make this stuff up.

This is the same media ecosystem that routinely shrugs at far larger and more persistent sources of emissions while elevating one evening of national festivity into an environmental morality play. Fireworks have been part of American Independence Day observances since the Revolution itself. George Washington ordered displays. Every subsequent generation has gathered to watch the sky light up without the republic collapsing under a cloud of temporary smoke.

The 250th anniversary is not some random Tuesday cookout; it is a once-in-a-generation milestone. The proper response from serious people would be to note the scale of the event, acknowledge the tradition, and move on. Instead, we get another installment in the endless series of lectures about how ordinary Americans enjoying themselves is secretly bad for the planet.

The absurdity lies in the priorities. A single night of celebratory explosives on federal property is framed by the WaPo as a looming public-health emergency requiring breathless coverage and internal government documents leaked for dramatic effect. Meanwhile, the daily functioning of the world’s largest economy, the vehicles that transport millions to the Mall, the power plants keeping the lights on for the broadcast, and every other background source of emissions receive far less hand-wringing. The Post and its ideological allies have perfected the art of magnifying minuscule, time-limited phenomena while downplaying context, history, and human flourishing.

Americans are not going to cancel the fireworks because a modeling exercise predicts a few hours of elevated readings. They are going to show up, wave flags, sing the songs, and watch the sky explode in patriotic color precisely because this country was founded on the idea that free people get to pursue happiness. If that happiness including the distinctly American happiness of loud, colorful, slightly smoky public spectacles, then wonderful!

The smoke will clear. The memories will not. And the nation that has survived far greater challenges than a few hours of particulate matter on its 250th birthday will mark the occasion the way it always has: with pride, with gratitude, and yes, with fireworks.

The Washington Post can clutch all the pearls and toss all the climate fits it likes. The rest of us will be outside enjoying the show.

God Bless America!