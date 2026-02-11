Welp, all those 14 “climate reporters” fired by the Washington Post last week will be sobbing in their gluten-free organic hand-cultivated by Tibetan monks oatmeal this morning when they see this headline from their former employer:

Whoa. Did not see this one coming. If you had the WaPo editorial board endorsing the rescission of the EPA endangerment finding on your bingo card for February, you should race away to the nearest QT or 7/11 to buy some MegaMillions numbers right friggin’ now.

Or wait, maybe this op/ed is completely consistent with Jeff Bezos’s goal of transforming the Post’s editorial page to be an advocate for free markets. Maybe Bezos wants to apply that principled stance to energy markets. Maybe, just maybe, Bezos’s evil plan is working, at least a little bit, inside the WaPo’s newsroom and boardroom.

Regardless of what motivated this one, it reads an awful lot like the piece I wrote for the Daily Caller last July on this same topic, making many of the very same key points, including: