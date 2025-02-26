What a day this has been at EPA. First, President Donald Trump tells reporters that EPA Administrator might terminate up to 65% of EPA employees as part of the administration’s cost-cutting project.

A couple of hours later, the Washington Post publishes a story quoting citing sources who say Zeldin has requested permission from the White House to reverse the insane 2009 endangerment finding that allows EPA to regulate carbon dioxide - i.e., the gas that is literally the foundational element for all life on Planet Earth - as a “pollutant.” That finding has since served as the basis for every climate policy pushed by both the Obama and Biden administrations.