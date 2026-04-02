WARNING: Gas prices at pump are going higher - maybe much higher.



As detailed in the NewsNation clip below:

US Gas price already up > $1.00/gallon from Feb. 28

That’s a 37% rise in 33 days

But crude oil prices have risen a whopping 66% over the same time frame Share

What that means: Even with no further rise in crude prices, gas prices have a lot of running room to go higher.



The worse news: The U.S. WTI price is up 12% today, now higher than the international Brent price. That means more upwards running room still.



Best advice: Go top off your car’s tank today, because the price will be higher tomorrow. And the day after, and the day after that.

Transcript:

The President’s message of decisive blows and putting American boots on the ground is already rattling global markets as investors brace for the opening bell as stock futures are already in a deep slump this morning following the president’s address. And taking a look at oil prices right now, take a look at this. Crude oil is approaching $112 per barrel. Oil has gone up over 50% since the start of the war. Now, as far as gas prices, there’s a serious sticker shock for millions of drivers. Right now, the national average is sitting at $4.08. It is a dramatic increase from last month, which was at $2.99.

[End]

Hooboy. Unless something big changes soon, $5.00 gas is just around the corner for those not living in California, where they’re already paying more than $6.00/gallon.

That is all.