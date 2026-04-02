WARNING: Gas Prices Are Going Higher - Maybe A Lot Higher
WARNING: Gas prices at pump are going higher - maybe much higher.
As detailed in the NewsNation clip below:
US Gas price already up > $1.00/gallon from Feb. 28
That’s a 37% rise in 33 days
But crude oil prices have risen a whopping 66% over the same time frame
What that means: Even with no further rise in crude prices, gas prices have a lot of running room to go higher.
The worse news: The U.S. WTI price is up 12% today, now higher than the international Brent price. That means more upwards running room still.
Best advice: Go top off your car’s tank today, because the price will be higher tomorrow. And the day after, and the day after that.
Transcript:
The President’s message of decisive blows and putting American boots on the ground is already rattling global markets as investors brace for the opening bell as stock futures are already in a deep slump this morning following the president’s address.
And taking a look at oil prices right now, take a look at this. Crude oil is approaching $112 per barrel. Oil has gone up over 50% since the start of the war.
Now, as far as gas prices, there’s a serious sticker shock for millions of drivers. Right now, the national average is sitting at $4.08. It is a dramatic increase from last month, which was at $2.99.
[End]
Hooboy. Unless something big changes soon, $5.00 gas is just around the corner for those not living in California, where they’re already paying more than $6.00/gallon.
That is all.
Anything is possible. The crude price is not reacting to physical delivery of refinery feedstock in the USA gulf coast. The market is hype sensitive and overly reactive to ‘potential’ events. But globalists wanted a global market and price for USA crude and now we have it. So buckle up it’s going to be a rough ride until the market makers have no potential event or hype to press the panic button on. Realize that the crude through the strait is only 20% (roughly) of global crude. And only impacts a few countries. The more important issue is the other products traversing the strait to get to market. But much less noise is made on that. Just don’t panic, think smart, just like dollar cast averaging when you invest in stocks m, dollar cost average your fuel tank by topping it off every couple of days. But beware - the price of fuel will not cone down as fast as crude nor as fast as it went up.
I’d willingly pay higher gas prices for a couple months if it means peace in the Middle East
Before POTUS nobody thought this was possible
Telling no wailing from the UN nor from the Palestinians
The only people against this action are our traitors in the Socialist Party