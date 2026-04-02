David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
4d

Anything is possible. The crude price is not reacting to physical delivery of refinery feedstock in the USA gulf coast. The market is hype sensitive and overly reactive to ‘potential’ events. But globalists wanted a global market and price for USA crude and now we have it. So buckle up it’s going to be a rough ride until the market makers have no potential event or hype to press the panic button on. Realize that the crude through the strait is only 20% (roughly) of global crude. And only impacts a few countries. The more important issue is the other products traversing the strait to get to market. But much less noise is made on that. Just don’t panic, think smart, just like dollar cast averaging when you invest in stocks m, dollar cost average your fuel tank by topping it off every couple of days. But beware - the price of fuel will not cone down as fast as crude nor as fast as it went up.

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Dave Slough's avatar
Dave Slough
4d

I’d willingly pay higher gas prices for a couple months if it means peace in the Middle East

Before POTUS nobody thought this was possible

Telling no wailing from the UN nor from the Palestinians

The only people against this action are our traitors in the Socialist Party

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