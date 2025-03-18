[Note: Mike McKenna is a long-time analyst/advisor/polling professional in Washington, DC. Also a former Trump staffer, he currently writes op/eds for the Washington Times, The Daily Caller and other publications. He sends out comprehensive state-of-play reports to a select email distribution, and allows me to share them with paid subscribers here. This is his latest report.]

From: Michael McKenna

Date: March 17, 2025

Re: Monthly Note

As always, there is a lot going on, and some of it might even be important, so I will be as concise as possible.

Context

As we head into the next half of Team Trump’s first 100 days, it might be useful to take a step back and reflect on what has happened to date. The president was elected to do three things: address illegal immigration, improve the economy, and do something about social disorder. On two of those three items (immigration and social disorder) the president has done so in a remarkably short period of time. The conversation on illegal immigration has moved beyond securing the border and is now focused on whether and how best to send some or all of the recent arrivals back home. For whatever reasons, social disorder also seems to have dissolved as a concern.