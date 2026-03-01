Washington Update

Trump’s State of the Union

Unsurprisingly, President Trump took a victory lap on gasoline prices at the State of the Union. E&E News reports:

President Donald Trump touted his administration’s energy agenda — including a new initiative to have tech companies mitigate the rise of electricity prices — during a marathon State of the Union address Tuesday that was sparse but decisive on energy messaging.

In between jabs at Democrats and boasts about the economy, immigration enforcement and legislative achievements, Trump found time to highlight the United States’ booming fossil fuel production and falling gasoline prices. He also formally announced a new “ratepayer protection pledge” program that he described as an “obligation” for major tech companies to provide their own power for the energy-hungry data centers fueling the artificial intelligence boom.

There is every indication that gasoline prices will remain relatively affordable, and

﻿Trump has signaled that keeping pump prices low is a priority.

Electricity rates, however, are a different story.

The proposed “ratepayer protection pledge” is meant to show action, but electricity price increases are largely already baked in. Retail power rates are typically set by state public utility commissions months in advance, and many increases have already been approved. Ultimately, the electricity debate will hinge on whether consumers recognize the underlying pattern: blue states tend to have higher rates, while red states generally have lower ones. That reflects long-running policy choices. Electricity prices are cumulative outcomes, and many blue states have adopted policies over time that structurally push rates higher.