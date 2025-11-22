SPEED Act Passes House Committee -- We Watched So You Don’t Have To

After months – no years - of work, the House Natural Resources Committee has taken the first step out in Congress for comprehensive permit reform. We thought we would spare you the seven hours of debate and just include the overview of the actual discussion which is actually quite interesting.

Share

This is just the first of several Committees taking action in their respective jurisdictions while the Senate needs to do the same. But all journeys start with a single Committee markup.

Click here for the overview.