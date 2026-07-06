David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Anne Keller's avatar
Anne Keller
3h

Have you seen anything about the backup for the CVX/Microsoft data center? For many others it's been diesel.

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MFT's avatar
MFT
4h

Most of the politicians in DC don’t have a clue what they’re talking about when it comes to energy and power in the real world or how it works. I was a power engineer in the oil and gas industry all over the world for 45 years. They are clueless!

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