Are We Going to Bomb them Forever?

Did You See What We Did There?

“Strait Up Now Tell Me – Followed by Are We Going to Bomb Them Forever?”

Channeling some ‘90s pop music hits to go along with another major Middle East military operation.

Answer: We don’t know. What we do know is this:

The Best Strategic Petroleum Reserve Is The One Right Under Our Feet

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Energy Independence is not a slogan. It is a national security issue, and it is important that we do not let foreign chokepoints control our economy.

And that’s why it’s good to see the Department of the Interior holding its second offshore lease sale under the One Big Beautiful Bill.

What matters long-term is access to a diverse resource base—and the United States has that in abundance. America is the world’s #1 oil producer and #1 natural gas producer because we have the resources and the freedom to develop them. See next item…

America is Exceptional—Oil, Gas, and Property Rights Edition

As we head toward our 250th year as a country, it strikes me as an opportune time to admire one of the truly unique things about America: the extensive private ownership of the subsurface. The federal government still owns 30% of the subsurface (and the state and federal governments own the subsurface offshore), but there is substantial private ownership of the subsurface onshore. This is unlike any other country in the world.