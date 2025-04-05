The Liberation Day Hangover

April 4, 2025

A Belated Happy Liberation Day – For Those Who Celebrate:

As I write this – I have been liberated from the returns on my 401K.

﻿Apparently though – this is a great time to get rich – richer than ever before.

One bright spot is that President Trump sees the value in energy trade and has imposed lower tariffs on energy. Otherwise, this is a tough situation for everyone across the supply chain.

President Trump’s tariff announcement excluded certain energy products including oil and natural gas.