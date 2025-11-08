Did You Hear? There is a Government Shutdown.

For the most part, much of America has yet to really notice. That says a lot. By the time you read this, the US Senate will have tried and failed 14 separate times to pass the clean Continuing Resolution to keep the government operating, being unable to secure the five Senate Democrat votes needed to pass the bill. This is 100% a Democrat-led and sustained shutdown despite what the media says.

USOGA provided sound advice to the Secretary of Transportation as to how to solve this problem by this weekend.

However…

A month into the shutdown, Interior has approved over 600 drilling permits

The Center for Western Priorities reports that the Department of the Interior continues to issue APDs and leases even during the government shutdown: