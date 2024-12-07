All the News You May Have Missed

December 6, 2024

Well, That blows…

Senate Permit Reform Bill Odds….

Share

Two weeks ago – we were told the odds were 40% likely an agreement to include the Manchin Barrasso permit reform legislation would pass this year on one of the lame-duck-year-end-must-pass legislative vehicles. This week the likelihood has been slashed to 20%. This is frustrating because it has always been our position that a half-loaf is better than no loaf. But Congress being true to form - thinks things will always be easier next year than finishing something that is 90% done right now.

Case in point? See below. Because why do something now when you can try to do it in January…