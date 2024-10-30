Where does she really stand?

It’s clear where she has stood for the past four years – but word is starting to leak out on where Kamala Harris may be going. From Bloomberg this morning:

"Environmental activists are drafting blueprints for Harris to take a more aggressive stance clamping down on fossil fuels. But in a shift from their approach to Biden four years ago, they’ve largely held their fire in public and haven’t pushed Harris to commit to policy positions that could alienate undecided voters in key battleground states."

Share

Blueprints include using executive power on Day 1 to:

1. Limit liquefied natural gas exports 2. Shutting down Energy Transfer LP’s Dakota Access Pipeline, which carries oil from North Dakota to Illinois 3. Push for a swift end to oil and gas production using special emergency authority to bar crude exports 4. Curb US public investment in foreign fossil fuel projects. 5. A federal investigation of the oil and gas industry’s approach to the climate crisis. In other words, more of the same.

What about fracking? Depends on the Day.