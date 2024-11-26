Just Getting Started...

November 25, 2024

Reuters this morning is reporting that Donald Trump's transition team is preparing a comprehensive energy package set to be implemented shortly after he assumes office in January 2025.

This plan aims to significantly enhance the U.S. fossil fuel sector by approving export permits for new liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and expanding oil drilling operations both on federal lands and offshore. The initiative reflects Trump's campaign promises to position energy production as a key element of his early presidential agenda, alongside immigration. The policy would also involve undoing several environmental regulations set by the Biden administration, including those promoting electric vehicles and reducing emissions from coal and natural gas power plants.

Key actions include ending Biden's pause on new LNG export permits, expediting drilling permits, and potentially reviving the Keystone Pipeline project, which was halted by Biden.