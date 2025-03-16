EPA announces the plan to attempt 30 deregulatory rollbacks
This week, EPA announced that it was reviewing 30 different marque regulatory measures the Biden and Obama Administrations entire climate platform was built upon, including:
Emissions limits on power plants
Greenhouse gas regulations for cars and trucks
Mandatory greenhouse gas reporting for large oil and gas operations
Methane regulations for oil and gas operations
Limits on mercury and other toxic pollutants from power plants
Air quality regulation on PM 2.5
Wastewater pollution rules for power plants
Haze regulations
