Shutdown Edition

A federal government shutdown is likely next week

The biggest news in Washington this week is that it appears we are headed toward a “lapse of appropriations” for the federal government next week.

Last week, House Republicans passed a continuing resolution to fund the government at current levels for the next seven weeks and then promptly left town. The point was to force enough Senate Democrats to vote for the House’s continuing resolution, given that they didn’t have a viable alternative. The Senate voted on the continuing resolution last week, but it failed.

We are now in a strange situation. In the past, many Republicans have been willing to accept a government shutdown, but Democrats have generally opposed the idea. Now, many Democratic activists have been feeling impotent and want to fight Trump—even to the point of allowing the government to shut down for a while.