Finally, Silicon Valley Realizes They Need Us

More Than We Need Them

October 14, 2024

Natural gas will power the AI revolution

The AI revolution will be powered by natural gas. The reason is simple—AI power demands are large and growing and only natural gas can meet the growing loads. Here’s the WSJ explaining the challenge:

Tech companies scouring the country for electricity to power artificial intelligence are increasingly finding there is a waiting list.

In many places, the nation’s high-voltage electric wires are running out of room. Their connection points are locked up by data centers for AI, new factories, or charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

A mad dash to lock up available power has ensued.

…