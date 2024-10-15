Washington Update From the US Oil & Gas Association - 10.15.2024
Finally, Silicon Valley Realizes They Need Us
More Than We Need Them
October 14, 2024
Natural gas will power the AI revolution
The AI revolution will be powered by natural gas. The reason is simple—AI power demands are large and growing and only natural gas can meet the growing loads. Here’s the WSJ explaining the challenge:
Tech companies scouring the country for electricity to power artificial intelligence are increasingly finding there is a waiting list.
In many places, the nation’s high-voltage electric wires are running out of room. Their connection points are locked up by data centers for AI, new factories, or charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.
A mad dash to lock up available power has ensued.
…
