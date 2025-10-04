Washington Update

If the federal government is shut down and no one notices – does it make a sound?

One of the unusual aspects of the current lapse in appropriations is how low-key it feels. Maybe that’s because in the past, a government shutdown meant that a few hundred thousand federal workers didn’t have to come to work, were forbidden from even checking their work email, and then got paid as if they had worked. Also, normal people weren’t affected by previous government shutdowns, with important federal activities, such as Social Security payments, going out on time. So maybe people are thinking this shutdown will be similar. We’ll see.

Based on the heavy DC traffic Tuesday and then into Wednesday -there were several thousand federal workers who were trying to demonstrate they are “essential” by making sure they were seen at work the day before a shutdown.

President Trump is jacking up pressure on Democrats to support a 7-week continuing resolution (which would, by the way, maintain federal funding at Biden-era levels). However, only a handful of Senate Democrats have agreed to the continuing resolution so far, and the latest polling from multiple sources places more blame on the Republicans than the Democrats for the lapse in appropriations but that is how it always is.

Polling aside – in the 14 full or partial government shutdowns I have worked through in my career – the Party that initiates the shutdown is almost always the one who ultimately shoulders the blame in the public’s eye.