New Year - New Congress

January 3, 2025

A Few Thoughts as the 119th Congress is Sworn In:

At this writing – the new Congress is about to be sworn in. A little drama is expected with the election of the new Speaker and once that concludes – the new Congress will be sworn in and theoretically gets to work implementing the Trump legislative agenda.

Sounds like a plan. But…..

The week before Christmas, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy using X as the platform, essentially blew up the Omnibus/Continuing Resolution (CR) Congress had agreed to. At the time, the continuing resolution had ballooned to 1500 pages and when it was released, Elon and Vivek attacked the bill for wasting money. After a day of attacks, Trump jumped in, killing the bill and making Congress start over two days before the authorizing for government funding ran out.