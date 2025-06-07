The Grass Gets Trampled...

June 6, 2025

When the Elephants Fight – The Grass Gets Trampled.

President Trump and Elon Musk engaged in one of the most epic social media feuds in history confusing the Left as to whether they should still hate Elon Musk. After all – my enemy’s enemy is my friend. It’s very confusing to them – is Trump their enemy so they like Musk – or is Musk the enemy so they have to now like Trump. Like I say – confusing.

We didn’t take a side, but we did offer some good advice as to how to remove their “I Hate Elon” stickers from their Teslas.

Checking in on EVs sales

I suppose it’s an opportunity to check in on EV sales in the U.S. Data from Argonne National Lab shows that EV sales in April were the lowest percentage of total car sales in two years. In fact, EVs as a percentage of car sales has fallen every month this year.