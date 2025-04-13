Help Me Help You

April 11, 2025

“Help Me Help You”

Kathleen Sgamma withdraws from her nomination to be head of BLM

In what can only be describe in the English term “A total pisser”, Kathleen Sgamma withdrew from consideration to lead the Bureau of Land Management on Thursday after an email she wrote on January 7th, 2021 which was critical of the events of January 6th emerged at the last minute.

It will be extremely difficult to find someone half as qualified as Kathleen to run BLM. It is significant loss of talent and a big disappointment to all the supporters of multiple use of public lands.

Given the extreme challenges ahead in four years of de-mining the landscape the Biden Administration left behind, I understand how someone was emotional the day after January 6th and might have put in writing their frustrations and probably should have tempered those words a bit. But what matters more to me is their mastery of federal lands energy policy and ability to fix the myriads of problems we face.

I fear other highly qualified candidates may start to second guess considering joining the Administration for fear of their inability to meet a seemingly more and more difficult test of fealty.

We were asked to send our best and brightest to the Administration. We did that. We are trying to help them help us I supposed but man….