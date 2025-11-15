Back In Business

Congress Is Back, Baby!

Our long shutdown is over; the government is open and about 80% of the country never even noticed. Last Sunday evening, six Senate Democrats decided that SNAP and paying federal workers, such as air traffic controllers, were more important than trying to protect Chuck Schumer from getting primaried by AOC. The shutdown excited Democratic base supporters for the elections last week. But with the election in the rearview mirror and internal polling showing that outside the radical left, the shutdown was getting them nowhere with the public at large, Schumer gave permission to core group of Democratic Senators to cut loose.

In my 30 years in Washington, Republicans are like 0-12 on shutdown wins. Sometime in the past year, the Democrats must have hired the Republican offensive coordinator and told him to bring his playbook with him because they are 0-2 so far this year.

A DEI success story -- Sierra Club edition

The NY Times recently ran a heartwarming article about the Sierra Club embracing “social justice” and then imploding. The NY Times explains:

The Sierra Club calls itself the “largest and most influential grass roots environmental organization in the country.” But it is in the middle of an implosion — left weakened, distracted and divided just as environmental protections are under assault by the Trump administration. The group has lost 60 percent of the four million members and supporters it counted in 2019. It has held three rounds of employee layoffs since 2022, trying to climb out of a $40 million projected budget deficit. Its political giving has also dropped. Federal campaign-finance records show $3.6 million in donations from the Sierra Club during the push to defeat Donald J. Trump in 2020, but none as Mr. Trump stormed back to the presidency in 2024. And this year, as the Trump administration returned better organized and better prepared than in its first term, the Sierra Club was the opposite.

Did industry and the “Koch Brothers,” team up to harm the Sierra Club? Nope. The NY Times continues:

The Sierra Club did this to itself. During Mr. Trump’s first term, when the Sierra Club was flush with donations, its leaders sought to expand far beyond environmentalism, embracing other progressive causes. Those included racial justice, labor rights, gay rights, immigrant rights and more. They stand by that shift today.

This is one more reminder about the benefits of focusing on the most important things—even to the exclusion of other good things. The Sierra Club lost focus on the environment and lost donors and impact. It warms the heart.