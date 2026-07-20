July 20, 2026

Washington Update

New York becomes the first state to “temporarily” ban data center construction

After carefully considering that the county with the highest median income in the United States, Loudoun County, is also the data center capital of the world, and deciding that economic growth is not something New York wants, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the nation’s first statewide data center moratorium. E&E News explains:

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The executive order that Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Tuesday marks the first state-level pause on data center construction, following dozens of municipalities in red and blue states that have passed similar moratoriums. But industry supporters and detractors alike say it’s unlikely to be the last, amid poll numbers showing growing public skepticism toward AI. … If a state as large as New York can put a pause on permitting, developers have to assume it could happen anywhere, said Joseph Hoefer, principal and chief AI officer at the Monument Advocacy lobbying firm. “I wouldn’t call it panic, but the concern is real and it moved fast,” Hoefer said. “The real worry in the industry isn’t New York specifically, it is the precedent.”

The executive order “pauses” permits for new data centers of 50 megawatts or more for up to a year while Albany develops “higher standards” for data center development.

Sadly, we have seen this movie before, because New York wrote the script—with fracking. The state sits on top of the Marcellus Shale and “paused” fracking a decade ago. It blocked the Constitution Pipeline that would have carried Pennsylvania gas to its own consumers. It was the first state to ban natural gas hookups in new buildings. Now it is the first state to ban data centers. The anti-data-center playbook is the anti-fracking playbook, and once again, New York is leading the charge. Whatever productive thing you want to build, the answer is hell no.

As we have pointed out, Governor Hochul is trying to out-Gavin Newsom, Gavin Newsom.

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