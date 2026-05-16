Washington Update

Hey look! Squirrel!

That’s what we try to say when asked about where gas prices are going, which is like a hundred times a day. Who knows - so we just try to deflect.

House passes bill allowing year-round E15 sales

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The Hill reports:

“﻿The House on Wednesday passed a bill to codify year-round sales of E15 ethanol fuel, a major win for members from corn-producing states but one that drew fierce opposition from other Republicans. The vote was 218-203, with 122 Republicans, 95 Democrats and 1 independent voting in favor, and 90 Republicans and 113 Democrats opposing the bill”.

Senate passage of the bill is not guaranteed. This bill does not mandate the use of E15, but as Rep. Chip Roy of Texas explained in The Hill last week, the real problem is that the bill is a stalking horse for new mandates. Rep. Roy writes: