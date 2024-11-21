We Are SO Back!

November 20, 2024

Apologies for the continuously delayed weekly updates. With the election over and the return of DJT to the White House, we take the predictions from the Left that the end of democracy, civilization and life on earth is upon us quite seriously.

With that in mind, we cashed out the 401K and have spent the past 13 days in drunken, riotous living knowing that our days are apparently numbered.

﻿We kid of course.