Speed Act passed the House—the most significant permitting bill in a generation

It is finished. After three years of work, on Thursday afternoon, the House passed the SPEED Act to provide comprehensive permit reform across the federal agencies. This is a significant step forward for all industries, from oil and gas to transportation and construction.

Share

USOGA worked in tight formation with Easy Company (the coalition of seven other oil and gas trades which we coordinate weekly) to get this to the finish line. To be honest, I am very proud of our collective efforts, and it shows how much we can get done when we work closely together.

It was touch-and-go at some points during this week as a few Members of Congress attempted to bring the bill down by withholding their support.

I stated publicly that what this country needs is far more molecules and far fewer holdouts in the system. As I told a Politico reporter earlier this week, “The problem is that some take the view that permit reform is a zero-sum game and if one energy source gets its permits then it must be bad for another source. We don’t see it that way. Everyone deserves certainty.”