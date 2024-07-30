The Crazy Times at the DNC

July 29, 2024

Permitting reform in the Senate

Senator Manchin and Senator Barrasso released their permitting reform bill last week.

Share

It is slimmed down due to Senatorial politics as we wind down this Congress. To just keep the bill within the jurisdiction of the Senate Energy Committee, it doesn’t include comprehensive NEPA reform nor pipeline language and is primarily all things Senate Energy Committee has jurisdiction over. Overall, it’s an interesting bill and worthy of serious consideration. We joined the rest of our allied Trade Associations in drafting and distributing a joint letter of support.