U.S. is now the world’s top oil exporter—three months in a row

This story should be on the front page of every newspaper in America. “Once an Arab oil embargo victim, US becomes world’s top oil exporter.” Reuters reports:

The United States has become the world’s largest oil exporter, upending a decades-old order long dominated by Saudi Arabia and Russia, a shift that tightens American companies’ grip on energy markets as Washington’s war with Iran reshapes ​global energy trade. America’s ascendancy to the top spot marks a stunning reversal for a country that was dependent on Middle Eastern oil for decades and suffered from an oil embargo imposed by some ‌OPEC members in 1973 to retaliate against U.S. support for Israel. … U.S. exports of crude and fuel climbed to about 10.5 million barrels per day ​in May on the back of high output and the release of strategic reserves, data from ship tracking services Vortexa showed, making the U.S. the top global exporter for the third month in a row. Russian exports stood ​at 7 million bpd in May, according to Reuters’ calculations, while Saudi Arabia’s exports stood at 5.9 million bpd, according to Vortexa. In comparison, Saudi Arabia exported about 8.1 million bpd ⁠in 2025, while the United States shipped out 6.6 million bpd, and Russian exports stood at about 5.8 million bpd, according to Vortexa data. “Washington has a new tool they didn’t realize they had before the Iran war — energy ​exports,” said Michelle Brouhard, head of policy at ship tracking firm Kpler.

Remember how we arrived as the world’s largest exporter? It came from private companies, private capital, and private mineral rights (with an assist from federal lands), all responding to market prices. The shale revolution made the U.S. the world’s top natural gas producer, then the top oil producer, and—after Congress repealed the 40-year-old export ban in 2015—now the top oil exporter.

The skeptics said the shale boom would be short-lived. The skeptics said we couldn’t drill our way to energy security. They were wrong, and the U.S. is now the world’s energy superpower.

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Speaking of Exporting:﻿

Sounds like the Gulf States have been doing a little more exporting than has been reported in the media. The U.S. military is escorting ships carrying approximately 7 million barrels a day of crude oil and fuel products through the Strait of Hormuz according to Energy Secretary Chris Wright. If true, it is no doubt going to mess up the math for both Oil bears and bulls. Taking into consideration the shift to pipeline transit and this revelation – the world is still 6 million barrels a day short and 100 days behind. This is going to be interesting.

EIA: U.S. electricity demand will set new records in 2026 and 2027 as AI surge

Reuters reports that AI is shaping U.S. electricity demand and will shape electricity demand for years to come:

U.S. ‌power consumption, which hit its second straight annual record high in 2025, will rise further in 2026 and 2027, driven by AI-hungry data centers and electrification, the Energy Information Administration said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday. … Demand is ⁠surging in large part because of data centers dedicated to artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency, and as homes and businesses ​use more electricity and less fossil fuels for heat and transportation. Electricity demand growth is led by an ​increase in the commercial sector, which is expected to outpace residential demand in 2026 for the first time on record, the agency said.

What will power all of this growth? Natural gas. EIA projects that natural gas will hold a 40 percent share of U.S. power generation in both 2026 and 2027, by far the largest share of any source.

For about two decades, U.S. electricity demand was essentially flat. Those days are over. If the United States is going to win the AI race, it will be powered by affordable, reliable energy—and as EIA’s own numbers show, natural gas is and will remain the backbone of the electric grid.

Surprise: foreign trolls are fueling the anti-data center panic

Axios reports that foreign trolls don’t like that the United States is leading the world in AI:

﻿A sampling:

A South Asia-based X account posted on May 22: “Are billionaires actually insane? They’re dumping billions into AI, building data centers everywhere, laying off thousands of workers, and acting like none of this will have consequences.”

An Africa-based account said on May 25: “Mark Zuckerberg built a MASSIVE data center in Georgia just hundreds of yards from people’s homes. Water pressure collapsed. Sinks don’t run. Toilets won’t refill. Homes shake nonstop. Power outages are common.” (The message was based on stories like this one in the New York Times.)

A Poland-based user posted on May 26: “BREAKING: BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK SAYS TRILLIONS FOR AI DATA CENTERS AND POWER GRIDS WILL HAVE TO COME FROM AMERICANS’ SAVINGS AND PENSION FUNDS.” (This was based on a prediction Fink made.)

A Bangladesh-based Facebook account titled “Indiana Life” has 44,000 followers and posts say repeatedly that data centers will have a negative impact on the state. Another page called “Kansas Life“ — also from Bangladesh — has similar content focused on that state.

Other social media posts — some originating in South Asia and North Africa — are highlighting criticism and growing protests over the Stratos Project, a planned 40,000-acre data center campus in northwestern Utah.

Lachlan Markay, a reporter who has covered influence operations for years, put it well:

“On the one hand: a lot of this is probably generic clickfarm rage bait designed to generate engagement $ by sh*t-stirring on a hot issue. On the other: this is such an obvious and easy win for foreign intelligence services that it’s almost self-evident they’re behind some of it.”

We have seen this movie before—with fracking. Russians bankrolled global “grassroots” opposition to shale because American natural gas threatened their market share. With AI, the stakes for America’s rivals are even higher. ﻿So, the next time you see a poll showing that only 37 percent of Americans want a data center nearby, remember that some of the “local opposition” driving the panic isn’t local—and isn’t even American.

To be clear, some of the opposition is local and isn’t driven by foreign actors, but some foreign actors are definitely involved.

In Other News -- There are no longer any environmental issues worth being concerned about.

The Sierra Club is concerned about data centers. For example, last week, in announcing her desire to stop new data centers in New Jersey, Gov. Mikie Sherrill invited the Sierra Club to speak at the announcement. This is baffling, but it speaks well to the incredible work we have done to clean up the environment in the United States.

Data centers do not release pollution—unless the grid fails and they need to turn on backup generators. Otherwise, data centers get power from the grid like the rest of us. Data centers don’t release toxic chemicals into the environment. They don’t pollute rivers.

So why does the Sierra Club care? This is their mission statement:

To explore, enjoy, and protect the wild places of the earth;

To practice and promote the responsible use of the earth’s ecosystems and resources;

To educate and enlist humanity to protect and restore the quality of the natural and human environment; and to use all lawful means to carry out these objectives.

﻿Data centers don’t impact any of these things. So, it’s great that we have protected all of the wild places, that we are now using Earth’s ecosystems responsibly, and that we have protected and restored the quality of the natural and human environment. Thank you, Sierra Club, for inadvertently admitting that your organization no longer has a mission!

Supreme Court gives the gas industry another shot at Biden’s anti-natural gas appliance regulations

Some good news from the Supreme Court this week. E&E News reports that the justices ordered the D.C. Circuit to reconsider its ruling upholding Biden-era Department of Energy efficiency regulations for consumer furnaces and commercial water heaters.

The backstory is that the Biden administration ratcheted up efficiency standards for these natural gas products so high that it would require special venting requirements. The special venting requirements would cost extra (and in many cases would be impossible to install) for many people replacing their furnaces and water heaters. The Biden administration’s goal was to increase the cost of natural gas equipment and thereby force strongly urge people to move to electric furnaces and water heaters.

The case will go back to the D.C. Circuit, and hopefully the court will hand down a more consumer-friendly ruling this time.

ANNND… From Last Week – David Blackmon sounds the alarm on the global oil market

Friend of USOGA, David Blackmon, is sounding the alarm on the growing stress in global oil markets. Read all of Blackmon’s article here, but here’s the bullet-point version:

The global oil market is racing toward a major shock. Inventories are collapsing while the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. Supermajor executives are issuing blunt warnings that prices could surge dramatically in the coming weeks.

@exxonmobil SVP Neil Chapman: “We’re approaching unheard of inventory levels... really, really low levels... Once you get to that point, then you’ll see the price shoot up.” He sees Brent potentially hitting $150–$160 per barrel.

@Chevron CEO Mike Wirth: “The buffers and the shock absorbers are being steadily drawn down... the ability for the market to absorb this imbalance is drastically diminished.” He expects more upward pressure into July.

Global inventories have plunged by a record 8.7 million barrels per day in May alone.

The largest supply disruption in history - 12-13 million bpd offline - has exhausted strategic reserves and commercial stocks. We’re rapidly approaching the operational floor where physical shortages become unavoidable.

This isn’t speculation. It’s the cold reality of the physical market overriding hopeful paper trading and diplomatic optimism. A spike to $150+ oil would hammer consumers, spike inflation, disrupt supply chains, and risk pushing vulnerable economies into recession.

The crisis exposes years of fragile “just-in-time” inventory practices and over-reliance on chokepoints. Energy security demands better: diversified supplies, adequate reserves, and responsible domestic production.

Markets will eventually balance through painful demand destruction, but the transition will be costly. Policymakers and leaders ignore these warnings at their peril.

The bill for neglecting energy reality is about to arrive, and it will be measured in triple-digit prices and widespread economic pain.

Blackmon concludes: If there really is a deal to be made to end this lingering war, President Trump would be well advised to make it ASAP. This isn’t a game – global markets do not care about your diplomatic protocols.

In addition to Blackmon’s points, here are some additional data points:

Bloomberg’s Javier Blas noted that China’s oil imports are now the lowest in 10 years. China, which has a large SPR, is obviously drawing it down. We do not know how long China has sustained this SPR drawdown.

Oil analyst Rory Johnston made the same point this week, noting that Chinese seaborne crude imports are now down about 50% from pre-war levels. He believes that “Beijing [is] doing more to balance the Hormuz-starved oil market than the rest of the world combined and no one knows exactly how long they can—or are willing to—keep it up.”

API’s VP of Economics and Research noted that U.S. gasoline inventories hit a record for the most consecutive weeks of inventory declines, though the week of May 22 broke that streak.

Also, Reuters reports, US crude stocks fall on strong export, refining demand, EIA says, as Iran war continues.

U.S. producers, and others around the world, have softened the blow of the Strait of Hormuz closure, but the longer it continues, the higher the risk of greater and greater economic pain.

New Mexico continues to astonish with increasing oil production

David Blackmon also noted that two counties in New Mexico, Lea and Eddy, account for 78% of all federal onshore oil production. This is amazing! That production has catapulted New Mexico into second place in terms of oil production by state. The chart below shows state rankings over the last 45 years:

Here’s the same data, but with annual production in thousands of barrels (I used 2025 for full-year data in this chart):

Texas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Colorado, Utah, and Ohio’s increase in production over the last 20 years is really impressive. California’s decline is a tragedy.

Onward and Upward.

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