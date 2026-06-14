David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
6h

A few points to consider:

• Crude oil by itself is useless black tar, unless you build a multi-billion-dollar refinery to break it down to produce various types of transportation fuels like, jet, diesel, gasoline, and bunker fuel for ships, and oil derivatives that are the basis of more than 6,000 products in our materialistic world.

• California is the 4th largest economy in the world and an “ENERGY ISLAND that is separated from the other 49 States by the Sierra Mountains. There are no pipelines over those prestigious mountains. Thus, California IMPORTS about 70% of its crude oil to meet its energy needs, relying heavily on foreign sources to make up for declining in-state production.

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william howard's avatar
william howard
6h

wrt the coming shortage- why aren’t the majors ramping up E&P budgets- drill baby drill seems appropriate - I asked Mike Wirth that and he snickered and said no CEO wants to see the price of oil go from $100/bbl to $70 -

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