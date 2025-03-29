The News You Didn't Know You Needed
March 28, 2025
President Trump's On a Roll Approving LNG Permits
The Trump administration continues to demonstrate its commitment to expanding LNG exports. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright approved an export authorization for the Venture Global CP2 LNG project proposed for Cameron Parish, Louisiana, issued an extension to the Delfin LNG project, and approved an export permit for the Golden Pass LNG project. DOE’s action makes clear that after the Trump administration wants to spread “freedom molecules” around the world.
Meanwhile – the Biden Admin ‘Intentionally Buried’ Inconvenient Study to Justify LNG Crackdown
