WashingtonUpdate

Earth Day, we hardly knew you…

Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22nd. First held in 1970, it served for decades as a rallying point for environmental activists to highlight green causes. In 2016, the United Nations chose Earth Day as the occasion to sign the Paris Agreement on climate change, and that might have been the high-water mark of the day’s symbolic power.

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Now, 10 years after the signing of the Paris Agreement, it appears that Earth Day is dead. On the morning of April 23, 2026, a day when Earth Day news should be in the media (if there was any news), I visited the homepages of The New York Times, The Washington Post, and the more environmentally focused Los Angeles Times. There was not a single mention of Earth Day. That is remarkable.

For years, we were told that Earth Day matters, and now it doesn’t even show up as a blip in the media anymore. It’s kind of like a 70’s arena rock band which used to filled stadiums and now is struggling to fill the lounge at the Tribal-owed casino off the Interstate.