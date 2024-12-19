If Enough People Get Together to Work on Problems -

They Still Won't Be Able to Solve It

December 18, 2024

Permit Reform Dies an Ignominious Death

You have already heard by now that the bipartisan permit reform legislation which we have been working on for years was stopped with 4th and inches to go. This Politico story explains why.

We will spare you the play-by-play and just say that Congress has missed one of the best opportunities to implement permit reform to come along in the past 20 years.

Once again, we are reminded that in Washington, if enough people get together and act in concert, they can take any problem, work on it for years and still fail to solve it.

We have compiled a list of people to blame and reasons why – but we are that we are keeping that list to ourselves.

Some people on that list reading are probably reading this. You know who you are.