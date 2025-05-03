100 Days In

May 1, 2025

This is a long one. Not Recommended For Bathroom Reading This Time:

This week marks the arbitrary “Let’s talk about the first 100 Days” benchmark of the Trump Administration so we thought we would write a quick assessment of what has been an undeniably impressive run so far.

Share

Trump Administration First 100 Days: Oil, Gas, and Natural Resources

Executive Actions and Policy Shifts

President Donald Trump moved quickly on the campaign promise of "energy dominance” when on January 20, 2025, he signed 26 executive orders (EOs), many targeting energy policy to boost oil, gas, and other domestic resources. Key actions included: