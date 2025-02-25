We Are So Busy Winning, We Can Barely Update

February 25, 2025

Trump’s best Interior nomination yet—Kathleen Sgamma to lead BLM

And that is saying a lot. Governor Burgum, Kate McGregor, Lesley Buyer. But check this out….

President Trump officially nominated Kathleen Sgamma to lead the Bureau of Land Management. Kathleen leads the Western Energy Alliance and has been a friend of USOGA for many years.

The difference between Kathleen Sgamma and the person she will replace, Traci Stone-Manning could not be greater. Kathleen understands that BLM’s management of federal lands is governed by the Federal Land Policy and Management Act (FLPMA) which requires multiple use and sustained yield. Kathleen will support all types of uses on federal lands, contrary to the management of the BLM under Trace Stone-Manning.