Ridiculous growth in oil and gas production over the last 20 years

EIA reported this week that in 2024, the United States exported about 30% of our domestic primary energy production. This got me thinking—how much has total energy production changed in the past 20 years? Overall, total energy production has increased by more than 51 percent. And here are the big changes over the last 20 years:

Note: I omitted nuclear, hydro, and geothermal because they have all changed less than 0.1 quads since 2004.