Checking in on BLM’s APD numbers—on pace for best year in nearly two decades

The oil and gas industry will produce affordable, reliable energy as long as we have access energy resources. Gratefully, the current Administration is focused on reducing bureaucratic barriers to energy production now and into the future.

Share

According to the latest data from BLM, they are on pace to approve 5,768 applications for permits to drill this year—up slightly from FY25 and the most since FY08.

You can see what happened during the Obama administration and the Biden administration as approved applications fell over time, while rising during the Trump administration.

EIA: Natural gas for power generation flat this summer, record high expected in 2027

The U.S. Energy Information Administration announced this week that they forecast “natural gas consumption by the U.S. electric power sector this summer will remain near recent highs and set a record next summer.”

Nationwide, demand for natural gas electricity will be close to flat this year, but in some parts of the U.S., there is growing demand. For example, EIA also estimates that “From the summer of 2025 to the summer of 2027, we expect ERCOT [the grid operator in Texas] to increase natural gas generation 22%.” Also, in the PJM Interconnection, which spans from Illinois to the Mid-Atlantic and serves the massive concentration of data centers in Virginia, “Natural gas consumption for electricity generation in PJM is forecast to increase by 6% … in the summer of 2027 relative to the summer of 2025.”

These are some significant increases in electricity demand. Natural gas will continue to be the backbone of the electric grid.

Standard Oil of New Jersey moves to Texas