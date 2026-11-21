The Senate Permitting Bill Has Passed

After several days of floor negotiations, last night the Senate passed the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA).

Not that you really care how this played out but on Wednesday, the Senate adopted the final text of its permitting bill 69 to 27, then voted 65 to 31 to end debate. Final passage was expected Wednesday night until Oregon’s two Democratic senators objected. Senator Ron Wyden wanted a vote on his amendment to ban data centers on public lands. Those objections delayed the vote.

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For each procedural vote, the margins kept getting smaller. Twenty-one Senate Democrats voted to take up the bill on November 9. Seventeen voted for the final text. Fourteen voted to end debate. And last night the final vote was 62-33, with 14 Democrats plus independent Angus King joining nearly all Republicans. Two Republicans—Josh Hawley and Mike Rounds—voted no.

This is where things got weird though

In a last-minute maneuver that delayed final action, Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden objected to a unanimous consent agreement that would have set up votes on a package of roughly 15–19 amendments, including the last-minute tribal protections negotiated by Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Brian Schatz.

Merkley withheld consent specifically because the package would not guarantee a vote on Wyden’s amendment to ban data centers on public lands. Wyden publicly accused Republicans of blocking the vote because they were “too afraid to stand up to Trump,” while Merkley framed his objection around the broader lack of hearings and a robust amendment process.

The standoff killed the entire amendment package: no amendments received votes, the tribal fixes were left out, and the Senate proceeded to pass the existing manager’s amendment version of BAAJA unchanged by a 62–33 vote.

It was legislative equivalent of standing in the public square holding a gun to your own head and having everyone just ignore you.

The real reason was that they thought by making the legislation worse, it would peel off some additional Democrat votes, killing the bill until next year, where with Democratic majorities, they can write a bill with fewer concessions.

Mister “I Used to Matter” Al Gore has made that argument. But Rep. Scott Peters, a California Democrat, pushed back in The New York Times: “There won’t be a deal next year that’s any better than this one. I think the people saying we should delay just don’t want a deal at all.” That’s certainly true of Al Gore.

The real challenge is the House, where 100 Representatives won’t be back next year. It’s tough to get them to DC. That is where our lobbying efforts now must focus. It’s a “Get back to DC to finish the job.” focus for us.

Something to Think About

As much as we want to complain about Congress and the Administration – particularly after an election drubbing like one we just had, the reality is this.

Between the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB) and the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), this Congress has delivered the most significant overhaul of U.S. energy policy in a generation.

The OBBB reversed large portions of the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy tax incentives—accelerating the phase-out of wind and solar credits while expanding oil and gas leasing, lowering royalties, and restoring leasing—while BAAJA would rewrite the foundational environmental review statutes to accelerate permitting timelines, limit judicial challenges and lock in the project certainty so desperately needed for energy infrastructure regardless of type.

Together, the two measures are a major recalibration of federal incentives with a structural reform of the permitting system that has constrained energy development for decades, fundamentally reshaping both the economics and pace of America’s energy buildout.

This is a big deal and one we need to appreciate more.

So, with that in mind – we salute the 119th Congress and the Trump Administration.

In Other News

Whatever happened to the International Energy Agency’s “no new oil and gas fields”?

In 2021, the International Energy Agency (IEA) published its Net Zero by 2050 scenario and said that on that path, “no new oil and gas fields are required beyond those already approved for development.” In the IEA’s Net Zero scenario, they estimated that oil demand would start falling immediately from 96.6 million barrels a day in 2019 to 72 million barrels a day by 2030.

The world did not cooperate. According to IEA, instead of oil demand starting to fall, global oil demand increased from 94.5 million barrels a day in 2021 to 102 million in 2025. This is a far cry from the 80 million or so barrels per day of demand that would have been necessary to stay on pace to match IEA’s 2030 estimate.

Also, it’s not the United States that is leading to these increases in global oil demand. Below are two charts. The first is the increase in oil demand from 2019 to 2025, based on the increase in demand in million barrels per day, and the second is the same countries, but shown as a percentage increase in oil demand:

Natural gas demand was about 4,200 billion cubic meters in 2021 and about 4,300 billion in 2025.

On November 19, the IEA released this year’s World Energy Outlook, in the middle of the UN’s COP31 climate summit in Turkey. IEA’s press release never uses the words “net zero.” It leads with the Strait of Hormuz and “the largest energy supply shock in history.”

The net zero scenario is still in the report, but it keeps moving toward the back. In the 2021 Outlook, it was chapter 3. Last year it was chapter 7 of 8. This year it doesn’t even get its own chapter. Now, it’s only a scenario, and instead of claiming that the world doesn’t need any new oil and gas fields, the IEA now says oil and gas investment “declines as demand falls, but it does not disappear.”

The report also says the push to diversify away from Hormuz “creates opportunities for non-Gulf producers, notably in the Americas.” Our industry stands ready to help provide the energy necessary for humanity.

The silly argument that oil companies deliberately kept gas prices high until after the election

Some people have accused oil companies of intentionally keeping gas prices high until after the election (as if oil companies wanted to have a Democratic House and Senate). There are multiple reasons why this is a silly argument, but let’s start with the fact that gasoline prices were falling for over a month before the election.

Gas peaked at $4.48 on September 21 and fell 32 cents by election day. Gasoline prices fell an additional 16 cents per gallon since election day.

The fact that gasoline prices fell during October is very normal. In fact, in 9 of the last 11 years, gasoline prices have fallen in the month before election day:

Gasoline prices decrease in the fall because people drive less, winter gasoline is less expensive to produce than summer gas, and refineries finish their fall maintenance and increase production.

There’s no conspiracy here—less demand, coupled with more fuel that is cheaper to produce, leads to lower prices at the pump.

Appeals court blocks California’s climate-risk reports and Scope 3 emissions mandate

For decades, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals was widely criticized. In fact, for a while it was the court most frequently reversed by the Supreme Court. In recent years, however, the court has improved, aided by the addition of several judges nominated by President Trump. One recent example is that the court just ruled that two of California’s corporate climate-disclosure laws likely violate the First Amendment.

In this case, the Ninth Circuit ruled that California’s laws go beyond reporting factual information about companies’ carbon dioxide emissions and instead require companies to speculate on contested policy questions such as “How should climate change shape the company’s future operations and economic planning?” The answers to these sorts of questions about climate change are not knowable.

It’s good to see common sense coming from the Ninth Circuit, even if California continues to enact laws and regulations which are anything but common sense.

California can require companies to report factual information, but California cannot force companies to publish California’s views on climate change.

Congratulations to Arena Energy – An Excellent Member of USOGA as DOE lends $480 million to modernize 22 offshore platforms in the Gulf

The Energy Department has closed its first loan supporting domestic oil and gas production. Offshore reports:

The U.S. Department of Energy has announced the financial close of a $480 million loan for Arena Energy’s Project Elkhorn in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The multi-year brownfield redevelopment will modernize 22 existing offshore platforms in the Southern Eugene Island area off the coast of Louisiana, a program that is designed to increase Arena Energy’s oil and natural gas production across the continental shelf.

Project Elkhorn will focus on refurbishment, repowering, retooling, replacement, and relocation of platforms; processing and compression upgrades; expansion of production and water-handling capacity; return of idled platforms to service; and development of new subsea natural gas pipeline infrastructure to improve midstream connectivity for future wells.

This is a big change for a program famous for loaning billions to solar companies like Solyndra.

Meanwhile Diesel is back under $6 thanks to cheaper oil and American refineries

Diesel averaged $5.94 a gallon in the week of November 16, according to EIA. That is the first week under $6 since early September.

Why is diesel prices down? First, there is a decent amount of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Second, in the four weeks to November 13, American refineries made more diesel for this time of year since EIA started keeping records (EIA’s weekly data go back to 1982). U.S. refiners produced 5.2 million barrels a day of diesel. Americans used about 4 million.

Diesel prices are still high because Iran and Russia are still choking off a decent chunk of world diesel and oil supply but thank goodness prices are down.

Finally - Decline is a choice

It is sad to watch the decline of Europe as a manufacturing power. Reuters reports that U.S. lawmakers are concerned that the Chinese now own nearly 20% of Mercedes-Benz:

The top Republican and Democrat on the House Select Committee on China asked Mercedes-Benz on ‌Wednesday to answer detailed questions about the German automaker’s ties to China and technology partnerships as Congress considers new restrictions on Chinese vehicles. Representative John Moolenaar, the Republican chair and Representative Ro Khanna, the top Democrat on the panel, said in a previously unreported letter seen by Reuters the roughly 20% ownership ​stake in Mercedes-Benz by Chinese investors presents significant risks.

And it’s not just Mercedes-Benz. Volvo Cars are not majority owned by Geely, a Chinese company. The point is this—manufacturing is tough, and when governments drive up the cost of manufacturing by making energy artificially expensive, as Europe has done, don’t be surprised when China starts buying up European manufacturers. After all, China does not have Europe’s bad energy policies.

And that is our report.

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