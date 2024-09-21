It’s September - I now oppose my current position in support of fracking from July which was a change from my original opposition to fracking from 2020 - or something to that effect

September 20, 2024

Congress has 10 Days to Reach an Agreement to Keep the Government Open. It’s Not Going All That Well.

But on the Bright Side - Permit Reform Is Very Much Alive:

How do we know? Big Green is panicking. Unleash the Legals!

Big Green Makes a Big Bet on Harris.

Question: “Should she scale back oil production if she wins?”

Answer: “If someone believes in the climate crisis, as she does, it’s inevitable. Over time, we’re going to reduce our reliance on fossil fuel and increase our reliance on clean energy. That will happen if you have a vision to solve the climate crisis. She has that vision. I’m confident that’s exactly what will happen.”